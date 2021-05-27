New Milford PD: Drugs Found Stashed In Cans Of Grape Drink, Deodorant, WD-40

A Clifton driver had a variety of drugs stashed in false-bottom cans of fruit juice, deodorant spray and WD-40 when he was stopped by a New Milford police officer, authorities said.

Officer Sam Doran stopped the 2004 Nissan at the intersection of Faller Drive and Bulger Avenue shortly before 10 p.m. Wednesday, Detective Lt. Kevin Van Saders said.

Assisted by Lt. Scott Petrie and Officer Kyle Hill, Doran took the driver, Neel Chaudhari, 34, into custody for an active traffic warrant, he said.

A routine search found Chaudhari carrying a bag of cocaine, Van Saders said.

The led to more coke, Oxycodone pills and other drugs in various cans and bottles in the vehicle, along with drug packaging materials.

Chaudhari remained held Thursday in the Bergen County Jail, charged with various drugs counts. He also received several motor vehicle summonses.

