New Milford Man Charged With Trafficking Child Porn

A self-employed New Milford man was charged with collecting and sharing child pornography, authorities announced.

Shaboo Williams, 29, was arrested during a court-approved search of his Faller Drive apartment in the New Milford Estates section of town on Thursday, Sept. 15, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

Musella’s investigators had discovered that Williams “used the Internet to view, download, possess and distribute items depicting nude and/or sexually explicit prepubescent children,” the prosecutor said.

They charged him with possessing and distributing child pornography and sent him to the Bergen County Jail.

A Superior Court judge in Hackensack on Friday ordered Williams’s release, with conditions, pending further court action.

Musella, meanwhile, thanked New Milford police for their assistance – as well as Englewood police and the Bergen County Sheriff’s Office, both of whom participate in his Cyber Crimes Task Force.

