New Jersey's First Two 2021 Babies Born At Stroke Of Midnight

Happy New Year -- and happy birthday to these babies!

While some were out celebrating the new year, others were going into labor.

Two of New Jersey's first 2021 babies were born right at the stroke of midnight.

One was baby boy Damon, born to Jessica and Steve Palaia, of Pompton Lakes at The Valley Hospital. He weighed 6 pounds and 6 ounces, and measured 19 ½ inches long.

Meanwhile, in Livingston, Jose and Juliana Miranda Sucuzhanay welcomed Ella Andrea at Saint Barnabas Medical Center.

She weighed 7 pounds, 10 ounces, and measured 20 inches. She is the Kearny couple's second child.

"We are blessed to have our beautiful daughter," Juliana said.

At 12:19 a.m., Olivia was welcomed by parents Joanna Kurzynska and Konrad Rosiak, of Saddle Brook, at Hackensack University Medical Center.

She is their firstborn child and a "wonderful gift in this new year," they said.

Baby girl Blake Noelle Sabino arrived at 12:36 a.m., as the first baby was born at Atlantic Health System’s Morristown Medical Center. She was born to Hackettstown's Nicole Barbour and Jason Sabino.

Blake weighs 7 pounds, 10 ounces and measured 20.5 inches.

The first baby born at Holy Name Medical Center was Jyson Wang at 7:23 a.m. His parents are Ying and Xuejun Wang, of Edgewater.

Jyson was 7 pounds and 11 ounces, measuring 19.5 inches long.

This is a developing story. Check back for more. Hospitals may email clevine@dailyvoice.com to contribute.

