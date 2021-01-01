New Jersey's First 2021 Baby Born At Stroke Of Midnight

Happy New Year -- and happy birthday to these babies!

While some were out celebrating the new year, others were going into labor.

These are the first babies of the 2021 in New Jersey.

The Valley Hospital welcome a baby boy right at the stroke of midnight.

Baby Damon was born to Jessica and Steve Palaia, of Pompton Lakes. He weighed 6 pounds and 6 ounces, and measured 19 ½ inches long.

At 12:19 a.m., Olivia was welcomed by parents Joanna Kurzynska and Konrad Rosiak, of Saddle Brook, at Hackensack University Medical Center.

She is their firstborn child and a "wonderful gift in this new year," they said.

Baby girl Blake Noelle Sabino arrived at 12:36 a.m. She was the first baby was born at Atlantic Health System’s Morristown Medical Center.

The first baby born at Holy Name Medical Center was Jyson Wang at 7:23 a.m. His parents are Ying and Xuejun Wang, of Edgewater.

Jyson was 7 pounds and 11 ounces, measuring 19.5 inches long.

This is a developing story. Check back for more. Hospitals may email clevine@dailyvoice.com to contribute.

