New Jersey's 3 Veterans Homes Have 58 Coronavirus Cases, 14 Deaths

All three of New Jersey's veterans memorial homes have been hit hard by the coronavirus, state officials said.

The three living facilities for veterans in Paramus, Edison and Vineland have a combined 58 residents who tested positive for COVID-19 and 14 have who died from it, New Jersey Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli said Thursday.

The Paramus home was hit the hardest with 40 cases including five hospitalizations and 10 deaths.

The National Guard sent 40 combat medics to the Paramus home and 35 to the home in Edison's Melo Park section to supplement staffing, officials said. Five licensed practical nurses and four registered nurses will also be deployed by April 14.

Veterans homes are included in New Jersey's 375 long-term care facilities, where the spread of coronavirus has been rampant.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.