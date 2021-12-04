New Jersey Man Hospitalized With COVID 5 Weeks After J&J Vaccine

A 52-year-old New Jersey man was in the hospital with COVID-10 just five weeks after being vaccinated, the New York Post reports.

Francisco Cosme of Edison received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine at the Javits Center on March 6.

On April 1, he came down with a fever, chills and a cough, his daughter Michelle Torres told the NY Post.

Cosme isolated himself for 10 days at a physician's instruction but was rushed to the hospital when he began having trouble breathing, the report says.

He remained hospitalized April 11, with pneumonia.

Meanwhile, Torres' family also tested positive for COVID-19.

A Brooklyn woman who also received the J&J vaccine in March also later tested positive for the virus.

