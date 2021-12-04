Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: HEROES: Glen Rock Police Rescue Suicidal Man Who Threatened To Jump In Front Of Train
News

New Jersey Man Hospitalized With COVID 5 Weeks After J&J Vaccine

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Johnson & Johnson's investigational Janssen COVID-19 vaccine candidate.
Johnson & Johnson's investigational Janssen COVID-19 vaccine candidate. Photo Credit: Johnson & Johnson

A 52-year-old New Jersey man was in the hospital with COVID-10 just five weeks after being vaccinated, the New York Post reports.

Francisco Cosme of Edison received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine at the Javits Center on March 6.

On April 1, he came down with a fever, chills and a cough, his daughter Michelle Torres told the NY Post.

Cosme isolated himself for 10 days at a physician's instruction but was rushed to the hospital when he began having trouble breathing, the report says.

He remained hospitalized April 11, with pneumonia.

Meanwhile, Torres' family also tested positive for COVID-19.

A Brooklyn woman who also received the J&J vaccine in March also later tested positive for the virus.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.