New Jersey Man Chokes Sports Official At Wrestling Match In Pennsylvania

Jillian Pikora
Spooky Nook Sports in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania.
Spooky Nook Sports in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A New Jersey man has been arrested after assaulting a sports official at Spooky Nook Sports in Pennsylvania, according to East Hempfield Township Police.

Christopher Musiolowski, 40 of Belmar, New Jersey, was mad about a call an official made at a children's wrestling match on May 1, according to police.

He allegedly went onto the mat, during a match, pushed the official to the ground and placed him in a choke hold..

Bystanders separated the two and called police around 11:30 a.m.

Musiolowski is a family man who played the Easter Bunny in Belmar's parade in 2020.

Musiolowski has been charged with misdemeanor assault of a sports official.

He was remanded to Lancaster County Prison in lieu $20,000 bail, according to court documents.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 23 at 10:30 a.m.

