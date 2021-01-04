New Jersey Lottery Ticket Worth $1,000 A Week Sold In Passaic County

A New Jersey Lottery player will be getting an extra $1,000 a week, after buying a winning ticket in Passaic County.

The CASH4LIFE ticket from the Sunday, Jan. 3 drawing was sold at Jackpocket/Utopia Deli in Hewitt.

The same deli sold a winning Powerball ticket last month.

The winning numbers from Sunday's drawing were 10, 15, 21, 25 and 30. The Cash Ball was 04. The ticket wins the second-tier prize.

Four tickets won $2,500 by matching four white balls and the Cash Ball, with one of those tickets doubling the prize to $5,000 with the Doubler option.

Moreover, 9,880 players won $60,518 in cash prizes ranging from $2 to $500 with 2,510 of those tickets doubling their prize with DOUBLER.

