New Jersey Is Home To Two Of The Best Small Cities In America, Website Says

Jillian Pikora
Jillian Pikora
Princeton University
Princeton University Photo Credit: Facebook/Princeton University

Nearly half of the US population says they’d prefer to live in a suburban area, so the personal-finance website WalletHub conducted a research study about 2022’s Best Small Cities in America, which it released on Tuesday, Oct. 4. 

To help Americans put down roots in places offering good quality of life and affordability, WalletHub compared more than 1,300 U.S. cities with populations between 25,000 and 100,000 across 43 key indicators of livability— which range from housing costs and school-system quality to restaurants per capita and the crime rate, but you can read more about that methodology here.

Given those factors, it is no surprise that a New Jersey city would make the list, or make it two times. Here's the full top 20:

  • 1. Lancaster, PA 
  • 2. Carmel, IN 
  • 3. Fair Lawn, NJ
  • 4. Lexington, MA 
  • 5. Brentwood, TN 
  • 6. Melrose, MA 
  • 7. Zionsville, IN 
  • 8. Needham, MA 
  • 9. Portland, ME 
  • 10. Westfield, IN
  • 11. Milton, MA
  • 12. Sammamish, WA
  • 13. Dublin, OH
  • 14. Brookfield, WI
  • 15. Leawood, KS
  • 16. Apex, NC
  • 17. Arlington, MA
  • 18. Burlington, MA
  • 19. Newton, MA
  • 20. Princeton, NJ

You can view WalletHub's full list here

