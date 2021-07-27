Contact Us
New Jersey Has 3rd Best School System In America, WalletHub Says

WalletHub has released its latest rankings of the best school systems in America, landing New Jersey at No. 3.

The website did its analysis on accounts of performance, funding, safety, class size, and instructor credentials.

"Some researchers have found that more resources — or taxes paid by residents — typically result in better school-system performance," Adam McCann wrote.

Massachusetts schools were number one in the U.S., followed by Connecticut and New Jersey. New York ranked No. 14.

Here are the other states that ranked among the top 10 in the nation:

  • 1. Massachusetts 
  • 2. Connecticut
  • 3. New Jersey
  • 4. Virginia
  • 5. New Hampshire
  • 6. Maryland
  • 7. Delaware
  • 8. Nebraska
  • 9. Wisconsin
  • 10. Vermont

WalletHub’s analysts compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 32 key measures.

Click here for the full report by WalletHub.

