New Jersey Coronavirus Cases Surge To 6,876, 19 New Deaths

The total number of coronavirus cases surged to 6,876 on Thursday, New Jersey officials said.

There were 2,492 new positive COVID-19 cases in one day, they said, including large increases in Hudson and Union counties. (See below)

Gov. Phil Murphy said there were 19 new deaths, bringing the state total to 81, three of them associated with long-term care facilities.

"The need for critical care is being felt now,'' state Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli said at a news briefing. "We have 2,000 critical care beds in New Jersey. We need 2,000 more."

Persichilli said St. Josephs Senior Home in Woodbridge now has 24 positive COVID-19 cases among its 78 residents. There have been three coronavirus deaths among the senior population. Five staff members at St. Joseph's also tested positive. The residents have been moved to a facility in Morris County, as reported here.

Three more corrections officer cases, making the total four.

Here are the leading totals by county (new cases in parentheses):

Bergen (3) 1,206

Essex (4) 609

Middlesex (3) 505

Monmouth (2) 501

Hudson (181) 441

Union (170) 432

