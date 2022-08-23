New Hackensack Police Director Quietly Hits Ground Running

A highly-respected law enforcement veteran has become Hackensack's new police director without much fanfare -- without any at all, in fact.

Raymond Guidetti, who retired as a lieutenant colonel after a highly distinguished career with the New Jersey State Police, began working last week, multiple department and city sources confirmed Tuesday.

It wasn't clear why city officials didn't announce the appointment, nor at which public meeting it was made.

At their request, Daily Voice has emailed City Manager Vincent Caruso seeking answers.

One thing is clear, however: Guidetti has hit the ground running.

"We've been getting memos from him already on things like internal policies and expectations," one department member said.

Guidetti, 54, of Paramus, is well-known and highly respected in law enforcement circles throughout New Jersey.

He retired from the New Jersey State Police as a lieutenant colonel in June 2018 after nearly 20 years with the agency.

He operated his own consulting company for more than a year after working for Motorola as a public safety specialist and, before than, director of client relations.

Guidetti is a longtime member of the International Association of Chiefs of Police and a senior policy advisor for the ATF.

The move follows a study of the department's organizational structure, overtime expenses and relations with the community by retired Bergen County Prosecutor's Chief of Detectives Robert Anzilotti through his consulting company, R3 Strategies & Solutions.

Not only have city officials not made Anzilotti's 95-page report public -- union members say it's being kept from them, as well.

The more than 100-member department has withstood criminal investigations and lawsuits filed by nearly two dozen officers against the city and former Police Chief Ken Zisa.

Three officers were accused in 2016 of illegally searching an apartment by creating a bogus pretext. One was fired and two were suspended following a ruling by the state Civil Service Commission.

Hackensack's last police director, Gerard Marinelli, resigned in 2019 after only nine months on the job.

But that's all history, police at all levels say.

New blood has been injected into the department, which keeps trying to move past the continued politics that several members have privately said have challenged morale.

Body cameras are being used and excessive force complaints have dropped. Even Anzilotti said his first impression was that the department itself is "extremely professional."

Yet as one member confided: "Allegedly we have issues that need to be fixed."

What they are city officials haven't spelled out.

