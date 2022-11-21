New Englewood Schools Superintendent Dies In Westchester Crash

A career educator who'd only just become Englewood's school superintendent this past summer died in a weekend car crash in Westchester.

Dr. Ronel Cook, 51, of Newburgh, NY, was killed and his 18-year-old son, Jayden, of Yonkers hospitalized after Cook's car veered off the eastbound Cross County Parkway and struck the Seminary Avenue overpass in Yonkers on Sunday, Nov. 20, police said.

It was believed that he'd suffered a medical episode before the crash.

Several school districts are mourning Cook's death.

In his brief time in Englewood, Cook "demonstrated a true passion for education, our students, and our community," Acting Englewood Assistant School Supt Jennifer D. Sifuentes wrote in a letter to the community on Monday.

Grief counseling was made available for anyone in the district who needs it, Sifuentes added.

Even though he became Englewood's school chief in August, Cook made a strong impression, Mayor Michael Wildes said.

"This is a tragic loss," the mayor said.

The Catskill (NY) Central School District, where Cook had previously been superintendent, "served our school district with distinction from July 2017 to July 2022," a statement reads.

"His presence here touched every aspect of our school community," the district added. "​We offer our deepest sympathies to his family, friends, and coworkers during this time of great sadness."

Cook previously spent nearly a dozen years with the Poughkeepsie School District, the final two as deputy superintendent.

He'd also been an assistant principal in Newburgh, NY (July 2003 - June 2006), and athletic director at the Hyde park Central School District (Aug. 2002 - June 2002).

Cook also taught in the Poughkeepsie School District from Sept. 1996 - June 2002.

He received his doctorate of education from Fordham Graduate School of Education after getting, two education-related master's degrees and his bachelor's degree in English language and literature from SUNY New Paltz.

