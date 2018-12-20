Contact Us
New Elmwood Park Program Provides Food, Christmas Toys For Families In Need

Jerry DeMarco
The program approached the end of its first year with a huge holiday drive.
The program approached the end of its first year with a huge holiday drive. Photo Credit: COURTESY: Elmwood Park PD

Local businesses, residents and others in Elmwood Park pitched in to buy Christmas toys, gift cards and food cards for borough families in need.

Launched this year, the borough's Residents Assistance Program (RAP) also provided meals to the families of 50 local children for Thanskgiving and the current holiday season.

Coordinated by Mirella Hernandez and boosted by the mayor and council, the RAP provides a variety of services, including leaf and snow removal, language translation and income tax preparation, in addition to the holiday drives.

Participants in this season's drive also included Bill Munson Troop 80 and local Boy Scouts and the police and fire departments.

