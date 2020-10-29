New Amazon Delivery Station In Bergen County Will Create Hundreds Of Jobs

A new Amazon delivery station is planned for Bergen County.

Amazon Logistics will open the Lodi center at 200 Gregg St., in the first half of 2021.

Delivery stations power the last mile of the company's order fulfillment process.

Packages are transported to delivery stations from Amazon fulfillment centers, where they are sorted then loaded into vehicles for delivery.

Amazon also has plans to open facilities in Edison, Linden and Carlstadt.

The Lodi delivery station will create hundreds of full-time and part-time jobs, paying a minimum of $15 per hour.

Amazon has more than 150 delivery stations in the U.S., offering entrepreneurs the opportunity to build their own business delivering Amazon packages, as well as independent contractors the flexibility to be their own boss and create their own schedule delivering for Amazon Flex.

