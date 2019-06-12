Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

News

Neo-Nazi Website To Pay Paramus Comic $4.1M After Ariana Grande Bombing, ISIS Smear

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
Dean Obeidallah vowed to donate any money he collects to hate-fighting organizations.
Dean Obeidallah vowed to donate any money he collects to hate-fighting organizations. Photo Credit: Dean Obeidallah Facebook

A Neo-Nazi website is being forced to pay a Paramus comedian $4.1 million after falsely claiming he was behind the 2017 terrorist attack at an Ariana Grande concert.

Dean Obeidallah, a political comedian and host of his own SiriusXM Progress show, filed a the defamation suit against The Daily Stormer founder Andrew Anglin, after the website smeared him as a terrorist behind the 2017 concert bombing in England -- inciting death threats, he said on Twitter.

Obeidallah, a Daily Beast writer, vowed to donate any money he collects to hate-fighting organizations.

"The goal of this lawsuit is to send a message to these Trump loving white supremacists that they will not silence me or any of the people in the groups they hate, be they Black, Jewish, Muslim, LGBT, immigrant, etc.," the comic wrote.

Obeidallah announced the win in a tweet.

Anglin, believed to be in exile in Cambodia, is facing another lawsuit from a Jewish woman whose address he apparently published on his website, encouraging his anti-Semitic following to call her family and "stop by" her house, the Daily Beast reports.

The Daily Stormer, which has been banned by GoDaddy and Google, called Obeidallah an "ISIS mastermind" the day after he published an article called "Will Donald Trump Ever Say the Words ‘White Supremacist Terrorism?'"

The Neo-Nazi site also doctored tweet to make it seem as though Obeidallah was taking credit for the terroristic attacks, the Daily Beast says. Because of it, he received death threats.

"We will neither cower in fear nor stop speaking out," Obeidallah said. "Rather we will stand up to them by using the courts, getting judgments and collecting every last dollar they have."

x

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.