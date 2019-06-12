Neo-Nazi Website To Pay Paramus Comic $4.1M After Ariana Grande Bombing, ISIS Smear

A Neo-Nazi website is being forced to pay a Paramus comedian $4.1 million after falsely claiming he was behind the 2017 terrorist attack at an Ariana Grande concert.

Dean Obeidallah, a political comedian and host of his own SiriusXM Progress show, filed a the defamation suit against The Daily Stormer founder Andrew Anglin, after the website smeared him as a terrorist behind the 2017 concert bombing in England -- inciting death threats, he said on Twitter.

Obeidallah, a Daily Beast writer, vowed to donate any money he collects to hate-fighting organizations.

"The goal of this lawsuit is to send a message to these Trump loving white supremacists that they will not silence me or any of the people in the groups they hate, be they Black, Jewish, Muslim, LGBT, immigrant, etc.," the comic wrote.

Obeidallah announced the win in a tweet.

Anglin, believed to be in exile in Cambodia, is facing another lawsuit from a Jewish woman whose address he apparently published on his website, encouraging his anti-Semitic following to call her family and "stop by" her house, the Daily Beast reports.

The Daily Stormer, which has been banned by GoDaddy and Google, called Obeidallah an "ISIS mastermind" the day after he published an article called "Will Donald Trump Ever Say the Words ‘White Supremacist Terrorism?'"

The Neo-Nazi site also doctored tweet to make it seem as though Obeidallah was taking credit for the terroristic attacks, the Daily Beast says. Because of it, he received death threats.

"We will neither cower in fear nor stop speaking out," Obeidallah said. "Rather we will stand up to them by using the courts, getting judgments and collecting every last dollar they have."

