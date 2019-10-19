Contact Us
Neil Patrick Harris Takes Legendary Trip To Lyndhurst

Cecilia Levine
Neil Patrick Harris and husband David Burtka celebrated their son Gideon's birthday with his twin sister Harper and friends at Medieval Times in Lyndhurst.
Neil Patrick Harris visited Lyndhurst Friday night.

And yeah, it was legend -- wait for it! -- dairy.

The "How I Met Your Mother" and "Doogie Howser" star celebrated his son Gideon's birthday at Medieval Times with husband David Burtka and Gideon's twin sister Harper.

"What an exciting evening, far better (and more delicious) than I was expecting," he wrote on an Instagram post.

"Can’t wait to go back!"

He thanked the venue for treating his family like royalty while celebrating the twins' ninth birthday.

Check out NPH's Instagram to see snaps from the night (watch his story).

