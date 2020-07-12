Need A Christmas Tree? Dumont Volunteer Ambulance Corps Has Yours

With nationwide supplies down this season, Christmas trees of various shapes and sizes have been moving quickly off the lot at the Dumont Volunteer Ambulance Corps.

As of Sunday, the corps was down to its last 100 trees and a limited number of decorated wreaths.

"So we encourage you to make an appointment with us if you haven't picked out a tree yet," members said.

Available are an assortment of balsam, Douglas and Fraser firs from four to feet and seven to eight feet, as well as wreathes and grave blankets.

The parking lot next to DVAC headquarters at 108 Brook Street is open for walk-ins on the weekends.

Appointments must be made for weekday shopping, however.

"Leave a message at (201) 384-1166 and we will call you back to reserve a spot to choose a tree," the corps said, "or shop further with one of our volunteers."

"All patrons must wear masks while on the lot. We reserve the right to limit how many people are on the lot at one time so that we can maintain mitigation practices."

