'National Night Out' Gets New Participant

America’s “National Night Out” against crime welcomes a new host this year: the Rochelle Park Police Department.

The township's first-ever “National Night Out” is set for this coming Tuesday, Aug. 3 at the Midland School on Rochelle Avenue.

The community-building campaign promotes police/community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie.

It will include food and beverage trucks, music, a Wiffle Ball home run derby, first responder giveaways and more, including talks with and demonstrations by:

township police, firefighters and Office of Emergency Management personnel, all with equipment;

a K-9 demonstration by Maywood police;

a Bergen County communications mobile command post;

the Bergen County sheriff’s CSI unit;

the Bergen County prosecutor’s Community Engagement Task Force;

techs from Hackensack University Medical Center;

several other community organizations.

"National Night Out" was introduced in August of 1984 by an established network of law enforcement agencies, neighborhood watch groups, civic groups, state and regional crime prevention associations and volunteers across the country.

Held on the first Tuesday in August, it has grown to include more than 16,000 communities nationwide, including 192 in New Jersey alone (In Bergen County: Allendale, Fair Lawn, Fairview, Hackensack, Little Ferry, Lyndhurst, Montvale, North Arlington, Palisades Park, Paramus, Upper Saddle River).

Rochelle Park's "National Night Out" runs from 6 to 9 p.m. Free parking will be available at Sacred Heart RC Church (12 Terrace Ave,.) and The Knights of Columbus (235 Rochelle Ave.).

The Midland School is at 300 Rochelle Avenue off Terrace Avenue.

