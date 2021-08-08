Contact Us
NASA Wallops Rocket Launch Could Be Visible From PA, NJ

Cecilia Levine
An upcoming rocket launch from NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility may be visible across the region.
The launch is scheduled for 5:56 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 10.

Weather-permitting, the launch may be visible across much of Greater Philly and North and Central Jersey 90-120 seconds after launch.

Residents in South Jersey and the southeastern most part of Pennsylvania could see the rocket between 60 and 90 seconds after launch.

This will be Northrop Grumman’s 16th commercial resupply services mission to deliver NASA science investigations, supplies and equipment to the International Space Station.

Click here for more from NASA.

