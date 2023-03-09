NASA Rocket Will Be Visible Across East Coast This Weekend

It’s a bird… It’s a plane… It’s a NASA rocket visible in parts of the East Coast.

Dubbed “Stronger Together,” NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia will be launching a 59-foot-tall Electron rocket during a mission scheduled to lift off at 6 p.m. on Saturday, March 11, authorities announced.

The rocket will take off from Launch Complex 2 at Virginia Space’s Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport on Wallops Island. There is expected to be a two-hour launch window on Saturday.

This mission represents the second to launch at the Wallops Island Spaceport, following “Virginia is for Launch Lovers,” operation in January.

According to NASA officials, the latest mission s a dedicated launch for satellite manufacturer and Earth observation company Capella Space.

“With this mission, NASA helps foster a growing low-Earth space economy and continues Wallops' 35-year history of support to the commercial launch industry,” they stated.

A livestream of the launch can be found here through the Rocket Lab, which will begin approximately 40 minutes before the 6 p.m. take off.

Those looking to see the event live and in person, there will be viewing locations on Chincoteague Island, including:

Robert Reed Park;

Curtis Merritt Harbor;

The Beach Road causeway between Chincoteague and Assateague islands.

The NASA Wallops Flight Facility Visitor Center and grounds will not be open for launch viewing, but will be open between 10 a.m. and p.m. for those looking for additional launch viewing information.

