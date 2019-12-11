Names Of Jewish Civilians Killed In Anti-Semitic Jersey City Attack Released

A Kosher grocery store in Jersey City's growing Jewish community was targeted in a shooting that killed four innocent people and two gunmen , authorities said Wednesday.

Moments before opening fire at the Martin Luther King Drive market, the gunmen -- identified in an NBC news report as David Anderson and Francine Graham -- were sitting in a U-Haul van linked to a weekend homicide at a nearby cemetery, the New York Times reported.

There, they were approached by JCPD Detective Joseph Seals, who they shot before driving to MLK Drive, parking outside of JC Kosher Market and sending bullets flying, the report says.

Of the three civilians killed, two were identified as Moshe Hersh Deutsch, 24; and Leah Mindel Ferencz, 33, who owned the kosher grocery store with her husband.

The Jewish Press identified the third victim as a 48-year-old customer.

Surveillance footage indicated that the kosher market was targeted in the anti-Semitic attack, Jersey City mayor Steven Fulop said.

Anderson -- a one-time follower of the Black Hebrew Israelite movement -- apparently made anti-police and anti-Semitic posts on his social media page before the attack.

"The 2 JCPD officers that were on a foot post one block away immediately responded/engaged and prevented the perpetrators from leaving that location and harming any further civilians," the mayor said in a tweet Wednesday.

"I’m Jewish and proud to live in a community like #JerseyCity that has always welcomed everyone," the mayor added.

"It is the home of #EllisIsland and has always been the golden door to America. Hate and anti-semitism have never had a place here in JC and will never have a place in our city."

