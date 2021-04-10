NAILED: Police Capture Thieves Who Targeted Tri-State Ulta Beauty Stores

A reasoned hunch paid off when Maywood police who staked out Bergen Town Center captured four members of a tri-state retail theft ring moments after they’d swiped thousands of dollars worth of perfume from an Ulta store in Ramsey.

The crew was believed responsible for a spree at Ulta stores in New Jersey, New Jersey and Connecticut -- including at the Wayne Town Center -- over the past several weeks, authorities said.

The quartet had just struck at the Interstate Shopping Center off Route 17 on Thursday when Maywood Detective Sgt. William Phayre headed to the Ulta store at Bergen Town Center further down the highway and waited.

Sure enough, the four suspects pulled up in the rear parking lot of the Maywood Ulta, Phayre said.

Officers Benjamin Singer and Keion Best quickly pulled in and chased the crew a short distance to the intersection of Forest Avenue and Shephard Way in Paramus, the sergeant said.

A warranted search of the vehicle turned up $7,200 worth of stolen perfume and $1,800 or so in suspected illegal proceeds, he said.

Arrested were the driver, Alexis P. Robinson, 23, of South Daytona, Florida, along with passengers Keyshawn R. Middleton, 23, and Quadir T. Barley, 21, of the Bronx, and Sean Cousine Jasper, 20, of Manhattan.

Maywood police charged all four with receiving stolen property and conspiracy. Robinson, Middleton and Barley were also charged with money laundering. Robinson also was charged with eluding.

Ramsey police also charged them with similar offenses.

All four were sent to the Bergen County Jail while detectives from law enforcement agencies across the tri-state area assembled information.

The very next day, however, a Central Judicial Processing Court judge in Hackensack released all four pending further court action.

