Mysterious Illness Closes South Jersey School District

A mysterious illness has closed a South Jersey school district.

Waterford Township school district officials on May 6 said more than 60 percent of employees fell ill following a luncheon catered by an outside vendor at three buildings.

Several people reported diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and fatigue, NBC10 says citing Camden County Assistant Public Health Coordinator Caryelle Lasher.

The cause has not yet been identified, however, the pathogents could be contagious, health officials said.

Schools were expected to reopen May 24.

Click here for more from NBC10.

