Mysterious Disappearance Of Wyckoff Man, 40, Has Some Wondering: Is He Buried In Snow?

SEEN HIM? His parents told police they’d just called Andrew R. Fraioli to dinner when he walked out the door of their Wyckoff home nearly three weeks ago.

It was around 8 p.m. The mega-snowfall that would bury parts of North Jersey in up to two feet of snow had already begun.

Fraioli, who was wearing a long-sleeved, green shirt, pajama pants, and slippers, was going to get a soda from the garage – or so his parents thought.

That was the last time they said they saw him.

Fraioli, 40, doesn’t have any special physical, mental or emotional needs, friends and family said. He has a steady job as a drug counselor in Camden.

Co-workers there said they hadn’t heard from him since he went to help his 74-year-old dad dig out from the impending monster snowstorm.

Police pinged his cellphone to the area before the battery apparently died. A check of his bank account found it untouched.

“There’s no foul play suspected,” Wyckoff Police Lt. Joseph Soto said Thursday.

Fraioli’s car wasn’t moved, although his jacket was found nearby after the brief melt earlier this week. The jacket isn’t designed for cold weather, though, and could’ve fallen out of the vehicle at some other time, Soto conceded.

Fraioli is roughly 6 feet tall, 200 pounds, with brown eyes and gray hair.

He’s missing either because of a tragic circumstance or “because he wants to be,” Soto said.

Police have conducted several searches for Fraioli around his parents’ Sunset Boulevard home and beyond.They checked the area extending north to the tennis courts, south to the community park and southeast to Rambaut Lake and Goffle Brook.

They checked along the nearby railroad tracks and inside an abandoned house, as well as several other areas in town. They alerted neighboring police departments and checked with area hospitals.

They also got aerial help from the New Jersey State Police and even brought in Maywood polices accomplished bloodhound, Remi, who caught scents that didn't lead anywhere.

Police have gotten a good number of responses to a social media post, although many are from people who know Fraioli and/or wanted to say they’re praying that he’s OK and will soon be found.

“We hope so, too,” Soto said.

Anyone who sees Fraioli or knows where to find him is asked to contact the Wyckoff Police Detective Bureau at (201) 891-2121. If there’s an emergency situation, dial 911 immediately, authorities said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.