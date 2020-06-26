MVC Reopening Postponed Due To Notification System Malfunction

New Jersey drivers looking to make it to the DMV will have to wait one more week.

Phase II of the state's Motor Vehicle Commission’s reopening after the COVID-19 has been pushed back due to problem with a new notification system. The system is designed to minimize overcrowding to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

While inspection stations and road tests for student drivers will become available on June 29, certain public transactions have been delayed until Tuesday, July 7, the MVC announced on Twitter, citing the need to update a text notification system that allows customers to leave the lobby while they wait and receive a text when it’s time to return.

Meanwhile, customers who are eligible for online services like license/registration renewal or replacement or address changes are required to use NJMVC.gov.

The silver lining for drivers frustrated by long MVC lines is that the COVID-19 shutdown forced the agency to due restructuring, designating each center to a different task. Click here for a town-by-town guide of where to go for which transaction.

“We intended to rely on our new text notification system to check people in, then allow them to leave the building and go elsewhere,” B. Sue Fulton, MVC chief administrator, said in a statement. “Unfortunately, this new system requires further testing, so we will not be able to open as fully as we anticipated on June 29.”

“Without the text notification system, the number of people waiting for transactions who will need to be on site will far exceed capacity limitations,” Fulton said. “We have said that the health and safety of our customers and employees is our first priority; therefore, we cannot put people in this situation.”

Commission centers will also be closed on Mondays throughout July to allow for safety and health evaluations.

