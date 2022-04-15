Musician Slain In 'Sickening' NJ Shooting That Left Roomie Critical Had Big Instagram Presence

Shock and sadness spread on Friday, April 15 following a double shooting that left a beloved 27-year-old musician dead.

Maurice Kobassic —who went by Millah Mack as an artist — posted videos of himself partying to his Instagram story in the hours before he was shot and killed near the entrance of the Fox Meadow Apartment Complex off Route 73 in Maple Shade with a gunshot wound around 3:30 a.m.

Kobassic was pronounced dead at the scene while his 26-year-old roommate was hospitalized in critical condition, Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina said.

An autopsy will be performed by Burlington County Medical Examiner Dr. Ian Hood.

Kobassic had a large following on Instagram, where he posted photos of his hard-earned profits and music.

Friends on Facebook mourned Kobassic's passing, calling him a great friend and musician.

The victims shared a residence in the complex. The motive for the shooting continues to be investigated. No arrests have been made at this time.

The investigation is being conducted by the Prosecutor’s Office and the Maple Shade Police Department. The lead investigators are BCPO Detective Dan Schules and MSPD Detective Diego Alvarez.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has information that might be useful to investigators is asked to call Burlington County Central Communications at 609-265-7113, or send an email to tips@mapleshadepd.com or tips@co.burlington.nj.us.

