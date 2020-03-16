Murphy Urges Statewide Curfew In Joint Effort With CT, NY

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy pushed for a statewide curfew Monday in a joint effort with NY and CT mayors to combat the novel strain of coronavirus in the tristate area.

All 9 million residents were urged not to leave their homes from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., in an attempt to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Amid what they described as a lack of federal direction and nationwide standards, the governors of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut announced a regional approach to fighting COVID-19.

Movie theaters, gyms, restaurants, bars and casinos in NJ, CT and NY must close at 8 p.m. and remain closed until further notice, the three governors said.

In New Jersey, there had been two coronavirus-related fatalities as of Monday -- which health officials said were linked -- and nearly 100 presumptive positive confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Essential businesses will remain open, Murphy said.

