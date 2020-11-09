Murphy To Announce New COVID-19 Restrictions As Cases Skyrocket

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy plans on announcing new COVID-19 restrictions Monday, reports say.

Bars and restaurants will be ordered closed at 10 p.m., and all youth and indoor sports up to the high school level will be called off, NJ.com reports.

Indoor seating at bars will also reportedly be banned, Murphy said in an interview Monday with CNBC’s “Squawk Box."

“If you sit at a bar there’s a much higher likelihood of a transmission," he said.

"[The restrictions] wont come close to what we were doing in the spring. This is not a lockdown."

There were more than 3,200 new cases reported Nov. 7 -- the highest number New Jersey has seen since late-April and early-May.

Murphy was on track to announce the new restrictions during Monday's COVID-19 briefing in Trenton, at 1 p.m., according to NJ.com.

The restrictions will take effect Thursday, the outlet said.

"This pandemic is real, and these numbers are going in the wrong direction," the governor said in a tweet. "Wear a mask. Social distance. Stay safe."

