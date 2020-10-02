Murphy: Everyone At President Trump's NJ Fundraiser Should Get COVID-19 Test, Quarantine

After word of President Trump's positive COVID-19 test results, Gov. Phil Murphy announced that everyone at his Thursday fundraiser in New Jersey should be tested.

The fundraising event was at Trump National Golf Club in Somerset County just hours before Trump tested positive for coronavirus.

New Jersey's governor announced that contact tracing to gauge the extent of COVID-19 exposure was underway.

In a tweet on Friday, Murphy also asked everyone who attended the event in Bedminster to self-quarantine.

Thursday's Somerset Hills fundraising event went forward even after White House officials confirmed that one of Trump's closest aides, Hope Hicks, a native of Greenwich, CT, tested positive for COVID-19.

At a Friday press briefing, White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows told reporters: "We discovered that right as Marine One was taking off yesterday," referring to when they learned that Hicks had tested positive. Trump went to the indoor fundraiser nonetheless. Meadows said some people were pulled off the campaign trip.

Trump arrived at Morristown’s airport about 2 p.m. Thursday before taking a helicopter to Bedminster. He choppered back to Morristown and left New Jersey about 4:40 p.m.

News that Trump and First Lady Melania Trump contracted the virus grabbed worldwide headlines and rattled stock market trading 32 days before Election Day.

“Tammy and I send our best wishes to President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump for a speedy and complete return to good health," Murphy said in a Friday statement. “If there is one thing we have learned in New Jersey over these months, it’s that we pull together and support everyone fighting this virus.”

