Murphy: Dog Grooming OK But Not People, Unless 'Romantic Partner' Or Household Member Does It

You can get your dog groomed in New Jersey but not yourself -- unless a household member or "romantic partner" does it -- under a revised set of state social distancing directives, Gov. Phil Murphy and State Police Supt. Patrick Callahan announced Monday.

The rules were outlined in "modifications" to Murphy's executive orders restricting certain business operations in the state during the current coronavirus state of emergency.

You can test-drive a car before you buy it, but you have to be alone in the vehicle and it has to be sanitized once you're done if you change your mind;

Stores that principally sell "items necessary for religious observation or worship" are not considered essential retail businesses, "provided that they adopt in-person operation policies that include, at a minimum, enhanced social distancing practices";

Pet grooming, pet daycare, and pet boarding businesses are also now considered essential retail businesses, provided they follow the same practices.

Among the changes, Calahan cited:

At the same time, Calahan said that hairdressers and other personal care workers or owners can't provide services in their homes -- or in your home or any other business setting, either -- unless it's for members of their households or "individuals with whom the personal care service provider has a close personal relationship," such as someone for whom they're a caretaker or "romantic partner."

A business relationship alone doesn't count, the directive says.

“As long as my stay-at-home order remains in effect, we’ll continue to provide New Jerseyans and our business community at-large with as much clarity as possible for any and all restrictions we’ve put in place,” Murphy said. “I thank everyone for doing their part to stay at home and maintain social distancing, which is the single most important thing we can do to beat this virus.”

CLICK "SEE ATTACHMENT," below, for the complete order.

OR CLICK HERE: Clarification of List of Businesses Considered Essential

