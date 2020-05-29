Murphy Allows Reopening Of NJ Child Care Centers, Non-Contact Sports, Day Camps

Summer in New Jersey is starting to take shape.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy on Friday announced he will be signing an executive order allowing child care services, organized sports practices and youth day camps to resume over the next several weeks.

Murphy also anticipates being able to raise the limits on indoor gatherings in a way that would allow for greater religious services for the weekend of June 12.

Child care centers can reopen to all clients Monday, June 15, Murphy said.

"As more and more workers prepare to go back to their jobs," said the governor, "we must ensure a continuum of care for their children."

New Jersey's Department of Children and Family Services are expected to release health and safety standards for child care centers later during Friday's COVID-19 briefing.

Come June 22, non-contact organized sports can restart, however activities will be limited to outdoor activities and there may not be any contact drills, the governor said.

"We want you to have an active summer with your friends playing the sport you love at the same time protecting your health," the governor said. "I have every confidence in the ability of our leagues to ensure the health and safety of every athlete."

Day camps, including municipal summer recreational programs, may open July 6, Murphy said.

"We want our children to be able to enjoy their summer with friends," Murphy said. "Participating in activities that create lifelong memories. Our camps are places that give older kids the chance to have their first jobs as counselors."

Health and safety standards were expected to release safety measures Friday afternoon.

Horse racing will resume, with the first competitive races as early as next weekend, the governor said.

"At this time, we will not be able to allow fans back into our racetrack grandstands," he said. "Online gaming remains open and capable of taking your wagers."

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

