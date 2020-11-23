Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Murphy Addresses Restaurant Hecklers With Compassion For Those Stressed By Pandemic

Cecilia Levine
"I'm a big boy," Gov. Phil Murphy said in response to the women who heckled him at a restaurant Saturday.
Photo Credit: NJ Office of the Governor

Gov. Phil Murphy said he was largely unaffected by the group of women who harassed him and his family over the weekend while dining out Saturday in Red Bank.

The governor addressed the 36-second encounter that began circulating Sunday afternoon on social media during Monday's COVID-19 briefing.

"I would say, one, that I'm a big boy and I have thick skin," Murphy said. "It doesn't impact me at all."

The only part that seemed to bother him, though, was that the women involved his family.

"Leave my family out of it," he said.

The governor, his wife Tammy Murphy, and their four children were enjoying their meal when a group of three women approached them, Murphy said, noting "nothing happened before that."

One of the women called him a "d*ck," told his son to "go f*ck" himself and then hovered over their table demanding they put face masks on.

Citing economic hardships many New Jerseyans are facing due to the pandemic, Murphy said he has compassion.

"I do not condone out-of-bounds behavior," he said. "Let’s all keep each other in our prayers because this is an extraordinarily stressful period we’re in. 

"We all should come together, find common ground and get to a better place."

