MURDER-SUICIDE: Teen Boy Watched Dad Kill Mom In NJ Backyard, Relatives Say

Police were investigating a murder-suicide that brought police to a Mullica Township home July Fourth, they said.

Edward Reven 3rd., 53, killed Rayanne Reven, 53 and then himself in their backyard around midnight July Fourth, the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office said.

A GoFundMe launched for Rayanne's children said the incident happened in front of her son, Jesse.

More than $2,300 had been raised on the campaign as of noon on July 5.

A Facebook friend commented, "She was a great friend, colleague, and a wonderful person."

This is an active investigation and no other information was released.

