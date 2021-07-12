MURDER IN MAHWAH: Massive Manhunt Underway As Killer Flees Through Rockland

A manhunt was underway after a man was shot and killed Monday night in Mahwah.

The killer fled in a black Chrysler with Mississippi license plates as township police rushed to a rented home on Avenue A between Route 202 and Route 17 in West Mahwah and found the body shortly before 10 p.m.

The driver’s cellphone was pinged to several locations in Rockland County, including Washington Avenue in Suffern and the Palisades Center Mall in West Nyack.

A Bergen County Regional SWAT team was called but not needed once police made entry into the home in a neighborhood mostly populated by laborers.

