MURDER: Convicted Sex Offender Shot Deaf Paterson Man Dead From Close Range, Authorities Charge

IN COLD BLOOD: A convicted 21-year-old sex offender from Paterson walked up to a deaf city man and shot him dead from point-blank range, authorities charged.

Kamar Isom was captured Monday afternoon in Elmwood Park by a team of city police and detectives from the Passaic County sheriff’s and prosecutor’s offices and the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force.

He was charged with the murder of Raaseon Adams, 45, among other offenses.

Isom was 19 years old when he was sent to state prison on charges that included a sex offense and drug dealing, records show.

He was released last October after serving 19 months.

Isom and Adams got into an argument that got physical on April 24, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora said Monday.

The next day, Isom “approached the victim in front of his home at 225 Summer Street and shot him in the head and neck at close range,” they said in a release.

He then fled on foot, they said.

Adams was pronounced dead at St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center less than a half hour later.

Besides murder, Isom was charged with several weapons counts, including being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

A video of city police using force to arrest Adams in September 2018 produced a viral video and an investigation by the prosecutor’s office – in conjunction with the state Attorney General’s Office – that found no wrongdoing on the part of the officers.

SEE: Deaf Man Shot Dead On Paterson Street Was Subject Of Viral Video Arrest

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.