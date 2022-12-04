Municipal Employee Headed To Tree Lighting Hospitalized After Serious Pal Park Crash

A Palisades Park employee headed to the borough Christmas tree lighting narrowly avoided a much worse fate when a driver ran a red light and knocked his SUV into a telephone pole, splitting it in two.

The employee was towing a light tower to the event at Borough Hall when the female motorist ran the stop sign and rammed the truck on Central Boulevard around 3 p.m., witnesses said.

The SUV then slammed into the pole -- with the bottom half crashing directly on top of the municipal vehicle and the top half left dangling from overhead wires.

The general service employee was hospitalized after complaining of leg pain, responders said.

There was no immediate word on whether the other driver was injured or given summonses.

Central Boulevard remained closed in the area while the wreckage was cleared, repairs were made and borough police investigated the cause of the crash.

The tree lighting event went off as scheduled.

