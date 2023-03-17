MUM'S THE WORD: Particulars Of Passaic Holdup With Gunshots Withheld

No number of robbers nor descriptions of them were disclosed by authorities following an early evening holdup of a Passaic pharmacy in which shots they confirmed that shots were fired.

Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Passaic Police Chief Luis A. Guzman didn’t identify the business that was robbed shortly before 6 p.m. Thursday, March 16.

Responders said it was FAS Pharmacy on Van Houten Avenue off Main Street.

Valdes and Guzman didn’t say how much money, drugs or other valuables, if any, were taken in a brief statement released around 4:30 p.m. Friday, nearly 24 hours after the incident.

They also didn’t say how many shots were fired, what type of gun was used or whether area security or surveillance cameras captured any useful images.

Also a mystery are how many robbers were involved -- not to mention what they looked like, what they were wearing or how they got away.

Investigators do have four witnesses, who were described as a 38-year-old Clifton resident (no gender given), a 19-year-old female resident from Passaic, another female Passaic resident, 37, and an 18-year-old Passaic resident (no gender given).

None of them were wounded, authorities said.

Valdes and Guzman did ask that anyone with information that could help identify and/or catch whoever was responsible call the county prosecutor’s tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org. Or contact the Passaic Police Detective Bureau at (973) 365-3900.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.