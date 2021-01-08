Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Driver Who Set Himself On Fire During Bayonne Police Pursuit Dies
News

‘Multitude Of Proceeds’ From Area Car Burglaries Found, Passaic Pair Pinched, Clifton PD Says

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Joel Tula, Angel Lucero
Joel Tula, Angel Lucero Photo Credit: CLIFTON PD

A caller led Clifton police to a pair of pre-dawn car burglars from Passaic, authorities said.

Officers responding to the 4 a.m. call from an Athenia Avenue resident stopped Angel Lucero, 22, and Joel Tula, 26 in a car nearby, Detective Lt. Robert Bracken said.

They arrested both after finding a “multitude of proceeds” stolen from unlocked vehicles in Clifton and elsewhere, he said.

Lucero and Tula, who had prior arrests, were charged with burglary and theft and released pending hearings.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.