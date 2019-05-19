Contact Us
Multiple People Hospitalized In GSP Clifton Rollover, NJSP Says

Cecilia Levine
Rollover details Photo Credit: NJSP

"Multiple" people were hospitalized after a car rolled off the Garden State Parkway and into a Clifton yard, authorities said.

New Jersey State Police responded to the two-car crash around 12:10 p.m. at milepost 155 northbound, the agency said in a tweet.

Three people were extricated in the crash, who landed about 100 feet from the shoulder in an embankment , RLS media reports.

No life-threatening injuries were reported. The crash resulted in partial lane closures.

The crash was under investigation as of 2 p.m., NJSP said.

