Multiple People Hospitalized In GSP Clifton Rollover, NJSP Says

"Multiple" people were hospitalized after a car rolled off the Garden State Parkway and into a Clifton yard, authorities said.

New Jersey State Police responded to the two-car crash around 12:10 p.m. at milepost 155 northbound, the agency said in a tweet.

Three people were extricated in the crash, who landed about 100 feet from the shoulder in an embankment , RLS media reports.

No life-threatening injuries were reported. The crash resulted in partial lane closures.

The crash was under investigation as of 2 p.m., NJSP said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.