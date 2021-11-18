'Multiple Fatalities' At PA, MD Line Linked To Kidnapped Girls, Authorities Say

A police incident at the Pennsylvania and Maryland line may involve Robert Vicosa, who kidnapped his daughters earlier this week, according authorities.

Vicosa and Tia Bynum has been on the with Vicosa’s daughters, Aaminah, 6, and Giana, 7, after purportedly abducting them from their York County home, as Daily Voice previously reported.

Multiple news outlets are reporting that Vicosa has been captured or found dead after possibly being shot and one of the two daughters he kidnapped has died, but police have not confirmed this.

The police incident is in the area of Midvale Road and Ringgold Pike just south of the Pennyslvania in Maryland and it began just after 3 p.m. according to Pennsylvania state trooper Megan Ammerman.

A $5,000 reward for information leading to the capture of Vicosa was announced on Thursday afternoon.

Vicosa and Bynum were seen driving was a gray Ford Edge with license plate 2DT4716, which matches the description of the vehicle was crashed in the area of the police incident, according York County District Attorney David Sunday at a 5 p.m. news conference on Thursday.

As police attempted to stop the vehicle, shots were fired inside and there are, "multiple fatalities," according to the DA.

The exact number of fatalities and who was involved remains unclear.

Maryland state police have not issued a statement on this but say a Public Information Officer in the area will release a statement on Thursday night an a press conference is scheduled for Friday.

A video of the scene of the crash and an article stating Vicosa was found died inside the vehicle was post on WJZ's website.

There is no word on any injuries in this crash but ambulances leaving the area were not rushing, according to multiple news outlets in the area.

It is unclear what role Tia Bynum played in this incident or if she has been captured.

