News

Multi-Vehicle Rush-Hour Pileup Closes Route 208

Jerry DeMarco
The crash occurred at the Russell Avenue entrance to northbound Route 208 in Wyckoff.
The crash occurred at the Russell Avenue entrance to northbound Route 208 in Wyckoff. Photo Credit: Susan Paskas Downey

Four vehicles in all were involved in a rush-hour pileup that kept a stretch of northbound Route 208 closed for an hour, authorities said.

An inattentive driver merging onto the northbound highway from Russell Avenue caused the chain-reaction crash shortly after 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Wyckoff Police Lt. Kevin Kasak said.

One person was taken to the Valley Hospital in Ridgewood with injuries that weren't considered life-threatening, he said.

Two others sustained minor injuries but refused medical attention at the scene, the lieutenant said.

Two of the vehicles -- a Dodge Ram pickup truck and a BMW SUV -- had to be towed from the scene.

The backup at one point stretched for miles. The road was eventually reopened just after 9:30 a.m.

ALL PHOTOS: Susan Paskas Downey

