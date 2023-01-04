Contact Us
Multi-Vehicle Collision Topples Traffic Light At Busy Paramus Intersection

Jerry DeMarco
Two SUVs and an NJ TRANSIT bus were involved in the chain-reaction crash at Paramus Road and West Midland Avenue/Grove Street shortly after 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving

An SUV toppled a traffic light pole in a mid-afternoon multi-vehicle crash at a busy Paramus intersection.

A young woman driving a Toyota that got the worst of it was OK after the collision involving another SUV and an NJ TRANSIT bus at Paramus Road and West Midland Avenue/Grove Street shortly after 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4.

No other injuries were reported, either.

Bergen County sheriff's officers joined Paramus police at the scene, where officers had to direct traffic that stretched in each direction.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this story.

