Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Much Of Jersey City Without Water After Major Main Break

Cecilia Levine
Jersey City residents were without water due to a main break in Kearny Tuesday.
Jersey City residents were without water due to a main break in Kearny Tuesday. Photo Credit: Suez

A major water main break left much of Jersey City without water Tuesday afternoon.

A contractor in Kearny was doing non-utility work on Route 7 and hit the 36-inch water main that feeds Jersey City, SUEZ said.

Suez crews were en route to make emergency repairs as of 4 p.m. No word on an ETA.

Water shut off update

City of Jersey City

It was not clear immediately how many residents were impacted. Many took to Twitter to vent.

"Release the name of the contractor," one Twitter user demanded on Suez's post.

"Perfect . Just what one needs while self isolating," another said.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

