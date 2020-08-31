Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Movie Theaters In NJ Can Reopen This Week: Here Are The Rules

Cecilia Levine
AMC Clifton Commons
AMC Clifton Commons Photo Credit: Google Maps

Movie theaters across New Jersey are able to reopen this week after more than five months of being closed due to COVID-19, state officials said.

Gov. Phil Murphy on Monday said theaters can reopen with specific rules on Friday, the same day restaurants can resume indoor dining.

Indoor theaters must cap attendance at the lesser of either 25 percent capacity or 150 movie-goers, and face masks must be worn at all times.

Families and groups of people who purchase tickets together can sit together, however, all other customers must keep maintain six feet of social distancing.

Last month, AMC, Regal and Cinemark -- three of the biggest movie theater chains in the U.S. -- filed a lawsuit against Murphy and the state of New Jersey seeking a temporary restraining order from a federal judge allowing theaters to reopen.

“We are able to take all these steps today because of the hard work millions of you have done to keep pushing down our positivity rate and our rate of transmission," Murphy said Monday, "and all the other health metrics we follow to where we are comfortable and confident in taking them."

