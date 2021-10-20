Movie Starring Big Name Actors Films In Bergen County

Hollywood is coming to North Jersey: A major movie will be filming in Bergen County this month and next.

Directed by James Gray, "Armageddon Time" will be shooting scenes at a house in Teaneck Vandelinda Avenue through mid-November, township officials said.

The film stars Anne Hathaway and Anthony Hopkins, who will be acting alongside Robert De Niro, Donald Sutherland, Cate Blanchett and Oscar Isaac.

Filming dates are Oct. 18 to 22, Oct. 25, and Nov. 1 to 11, Deputy Mayor Mark Schwartz said.

"Armageddon Time" is a "coming-of-age story about growing up in Queens in the 1980s," according to IMDB.

All filming will be done at a home on Vandelinda Avenue between Palmer Avenue and Palisade.

Two other movies will be filmed in November in December, Schwartz said. One is a major motion picture and the other a low budget film, he said.

