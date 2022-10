A movie filming in New Jersey is seeking a real-life couple to portray an on-screen relationship.

"Billie + Franny" follows Kayla and Guy: A young woman living in a halfway house who sneaks in her boyfriend.

The scene will involve a make-out and a simulation of Kayla putting her hand in her boyfriend's pants.

"Billie + Franny" shoots Nov. 18 in the Camden area. The gig pays $379 a day. Click here to apply.

