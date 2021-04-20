Motorcyclists In Predawn Police Pursuit From Popular Fair Lawn Tavern Surrender

Two motorcyclists who recklessly eluded police during a pre-dawn chase that began outside a popular Fair Lawn tavern turned themselves in to face charges, authorities said.

An officer who responded to a call that the men were drunk when they left the Dutch House on Fair Lawn Avenue chased the pair into Saddle Brook before losing them shortly after 3 a.m. Sunday, Sgt. Brian Metzler said.

Both Nicholas Jacobson, 24, of Saddle Brook, and Nicholas Ryan, 23, of Middlesex were later identified with help from Saddle Brook police and the Bergen County Sheriff's Office, Metzler said.

They later turned surrendered at headquarters and were charged with a host of offenses before being released pending a hearing, he said.

Charges include eluding, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, speeding, careless driving, reckless driving, failure to signal a turn, failure to maintain a single lane, failure to obey a traffic signal and operating with a noisy muffler, the sergeant said.

