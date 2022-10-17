Contact Us
Motorcyclist Struck, Killed By Port Authority Police Car Near GWB

Jerry DeMarco
Lemoine Avenue and Bruce Reynolds Boulevard, Fort Lee
Lemoine Avenue and Bruce Reynolds Boulevard, Fort Lee Photo Credit: GoogleMaps Street View / PORT AUTHORITY PD

A motorcyclist was struck and killed by a Port Authority police car in the shadow of the George Washington Bridge as the morning rush was beginning, authorities confirmed.

The police vehicle was turning onto Lemoine Avenue from Bruce Reynolds Boulevard when the crash occurred at 5:45 a.m. Oct. 17, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

The victim's name was temporarily being withheld pending notification of next of kin, the prosecutor said through a spokesperson.

The officer, meanwhile, was taken to a nearby hospital with injuries that weren't considered life-threatening, he said.

Musella's Fatal Accident Investigations Unit is investigating.

The busy intersection remained closed as they did their work, assisted by the Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Investigation, which collected evidence.

