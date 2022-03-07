Contact Us
Motorcyclist Seriously Injured In Route 208 Crash

Jerry DeMarco
Northbound Route 208 near the Fair Lawn/Glen Rock border.
Northbound Route 208 near the Fair Lawn/Glen Rock border. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving

A motorcyclist was hospitalized following a Sunday afternoon crash on Route 208.

The rider apparently hit a pothole and crashed on the northbound highway near the Glen Rock/Fair Lawn border around 3 p.m.

He was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center in what responders said was serious condition.

The northbound highway was temporarily closed for the response, removal and investigation, with traffic being detoured onto Maple Avenue.

Responders included Glen Rock and Fair Lawn police, Glen Rock EMS, Ridgewood Volunteer Ambulance Corps and Emergency Services, and the state Department of Transportation.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this account.

