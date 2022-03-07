Motorcyclist Seriously Injured In Route 208 Crash

A motorcyclist was hospitalized following a Sunday afternoon crash on Route 208.

The rider apparently hit a pothole and crashed on the northbound highway near the Glen Rock/Fair Lawn border around 3 p.m.

He was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center in what responders said was serious condition.

The northbound highway was temporarily closed for the response, removal and investigation, with traffic being detoured onto Maple Avenue.

Responders included Glen Rock and Fair Lawn police, Glen Rock EMS, Ridgewood Volunteer Ambulance Corps and Emergency Services, and the state Department of Transportation.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this account.

